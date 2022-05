If you haven't been able to find back-to-office advice that resonates with you, maybe it's time to go beyond the sensible steps offered by human resource experts.

From dressing like the Grim Reaper to deal with bright office lighting, to desperately thinking about carting around a camping stool to quell hot-desking hygiene worries, these are solutions you're unlikely to hear from the lips of consultants… or normal, nice humans, really.