Australia-China ties defrosting but don’t expect panda hugs

A ‘clear-eyed’ Albanese to tread warily as he heads to Beijing after US visit.

Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
Australia’s ties with China have plunged to torrid lows in the past six years. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
50 min ago
SYDNEY – In October 2003, Australia found itself at the centre of the world’s emerging great power rivalry as the presidents of the United States and China happened to visit Canberra in the same week and addressed the Parliament on consecutive days.

The successive addresses to Parliament by then US President George W. Bush and then Chinese President Hu Jintao were seen as a symbolic moment for Australia – a sign that ties with a rising China were becoming as much of a priority as ties with its closest ally, the US.

