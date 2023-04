Every April, the World Bank updates its forecasts for East Asia and the Pacific and the Asian Development Bank issues its outlook for the region. Here are 10 takeaways from their reports which were released last week.

After its reopening in late 2022, China’s economy is set to rebound sharply in 2023, projected to grow by 5.1 per cent, compared with 3 per cent in 2022. But growth in the rest of the region will slow down to 4.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent, according to the World Bank.