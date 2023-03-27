As video games grow, they are eating the media

The games business has lessons for other industries and for governments

The Economist

As games expand and spill into other formats, it is becoming clear that whoever dominates gaming is going to wield clout in every form of communication. PHOTO: REUTERS
Warner Bros released a new Harry Potter title last month and took US$850 million (S$1.13 billion) in two weeks. That made it the second-most-successful Potter launch in the film studio’s history. But Hogwarts Legacy, the title in question, was no movie: it was a video game.

Warner’s hit is an example of how gaming is besting older media, both as a business and as a way for people to entertain themselves. Consumers are forecast to spend US$185 billion on games this year, five times what they will spend at the cinema and 70 per cent more than they will allocate to streamers like Netflix. Once a children’s hobby, gaming has grown up. Console players in their 30s and 40s now outnumber those in their teens and 20s.

