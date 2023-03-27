As video games grow, they are eating the media

Warner Bros released a new Harry Potter title last month and took US$850 million (S$1.13 billion) in two weeks. That made it the second-most-successful Potter launch in the film studio’s history. But Hogwarts Legacy, the title in question, was no movie: it was a video game.

Warner’s hit is an example of how gaming is besting older media, both as a business and as a way for people to entertain themselves. Consumers are forecast to spend US$185 billion on games this year, five times what they will spend at the cinema and 70 per cent more than they will allocate to streamers like Netflix. Once a children’s hobby, gaming has grown up. Console players in their 30s and 40s now outnumber those in their teens and 20s.