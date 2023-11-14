As the Gaza war rages, Israel faces a critical question about its future

As Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza enters its sixth week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep up his military offensive regardless of international pressure to stop the bloodshed. Israel, he told a press conference at the start of the week, will be standing “firm against the world, if necessary”.

True to form, Mr Netanyahu also used his latest meetings with the media to defend himself against accusations of responsibility for Israel’s failure to prevent the Oct 7 attack, in which Hamas slaughtered more than 1,000 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians, and abducted some 240.