As the Gaza war rages, Israel faces a critical question about its future

Polls show most Israelis reject Netanyahu. But the answer to who will replace him and his right-wing government will shape Israel’s response to the Palestinian issue.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Despite all his excuses and explanations, chances are high that Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu's career will soon end. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
As Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza enters its sixth week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep up his military offensive regardless of international pressure to stop the bloodshed. Israel, he told a press conference at the start of the week, will be standing “firm against the world, if necessary”.

True to form, Mr Netanyahu also used his latest meetings with the media to defend himself against accusations of responsibility for Israel’s failure to prevent the Oct 7 attack, in which Hamas slaughtered more than 1,000 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians, and abducted some 240.

