As Taiwan’s President, Lai faces challenges on 3 fronts

In his inaugural address on May 20 as Taiwan’s new President, Mr Lai Ching-te had messages for three important groups of political elites who were listening intently.

The first was the opposition camp in Taiwan – mainly the Kuomintang (KMT) and Mr Ko Wen-je’s Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). The second group was the US government, which sells arms to Taiwan and would likely intervene to help defend against a major military attack on Taiwan by China. Finally, the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which insists on pain of war that Taiwan must eventually submit to becoming a PRC province, also paid close attention to Lai’s speech.