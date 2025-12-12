As siblings separated, can Singapore and Malaysia truly be friends?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lessons from the Separation are engraved everywhere in Singapore’s engagement with Malaysia – but in a different way than expected.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the 12th Singapore- Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore on Dec 4.

In Salman Rushdie’s epic novel Midnight’s Children, the unfolding lives of two boys born on Aug 15, 1947 – one from a wealthy Muslim family, the other to a Hindu family from the Bombay slums – tell the distressing story of partition.

The harrowing novel recalls the creation of modern day India and Pakistan from the traumatic 1947 division of British India, which resulted in mass displacement, communal violence and societal upheaval. It also paints a tale of brutal conflict between the two diametrically opposite main characters.