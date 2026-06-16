As deal to end war emerges from chaos, Iran and China sweep the stakes

A new world order is on the cards, with Trump losing support at home and allies in Asia.

Iran could be said to have enhanced its geostrategic weight in the West Asian region by proving it could stand up to both Israel and the US.

The US and Iran have “digitally” signed an agreement to end the war, as described by Vice-President J.D. Vance. Yet, we know few details about what is in the deal, which came after Vance’s boss President Donald Trump announced at least three dozen times earlier that an agreement was imminent.

Perhaps we will know more on June 19, when the physical signing takes place in Geneva, Switzerland, with talk that Trump, who will be in the neighbourhood for Group of Seven meetings, may even drop by for the ceremony – having just been denied the photo opportunity of presiding over it on his 80th birthday.

The world will collectively sigh with relief and pray the deal sticks. Too many times, hopes have been raised, only to be put down.

Already, Tel Aviv, which is not part of the agreement, is pushing back against mediator Pakistan’s statement that it involves the “immediate and permanent termination of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon”. Defence Minister Israel Katz echoed his Prime Minister’s words on June 15 when he said that the Israeli army “will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, without any time limit”.

With few of the war goals accomplished and Tehran, you could say, having enhanced its geostrategic weight in the West Asian region by proving it could stand up to both Israel and the US simultaneously, the armistice-plus-deal – which is the best way to describe it since it is not yet a peace agreement – isn’t borne of any genuine desire to end the war. Rather, it is on account of compulsions on all sides, and these can be boiled down to the following.

Compulsions all around

Global oil reserves had declined to record lows, and in some cases, the drawdown was approaching the bottom of the barrel, literally. To go further would be to get close to the point where sludge – which makes refining the commodity more onerous – begins to appear in long stored reserves in tanks and salt caverns. In short, they were at perilous levels and to not restock would have untold consequences, especially if another conflict flared up.

US oil prices at US$4 a gallon and headline consumer price index above 4 per cent for the first time since 2023 are not where an incumbent party facing crucial midterms would want them to be. To prolong the war would send prices higher, an invitation to political disaster.

Recent polling averages from The Economist put Trump’s approval rating at less than 25 per cent. An NBC poll showed nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of his handling of the war, with 54 per cent recording “strong disapproval”. In other words, Trump is in urgent need of retreating to his make-up room to repair the damage to his image and authority.

Tehran may not have capitulated to the combined might of the US and Israel, but there is no question it has bled plenty and needs a respite. Even as it puts on a stoic face, there is unimaginable on-ground suffering. Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu was not exaggerating when he said on June 15 that the joint Israel-US campaign had struck “every infrastructure target” inside Iran. Yes, Iranians have rallied around their flag in the face of the attacks, but for how long? The public needed a release from the pressure cooker environment, and even the hardest of the hardline in Tehran recognise that.

Israel for its part cannot risk taking its dissonance with Trump further, one that has lately reportedly involved profanity-laced exchanges. Having led Trump to believe that Tehran was a pushover and now leaving his friend to cope with the deep damage to his authority that the entire “excursion” has caused, Netanyahu needs time to allow Trump to cool down, and work on rebuilding credibility with the mercurial American leader. Make no mistake; Netanyahu’s campaign on Iran may have paused, but by no means has it ended.

As for the surrounding Gulf states, including some like the United Arab Emirates that had doubled down on the US and Israel, an intermission was vital to clear their minds and think afresh. This is already happening.

Talk about a situation being so jialat, to borrow a Singlish expression.

Where does the world go from here? Trump is right when he claims the armistice will herald a new era for the West Asian region.

It will, but not in the way he means it.

Strengthened Iran may rearm

Take Iran. At the start of the war, Trump had demanded its “unconditional surrender”. Instead, what we have just witnessed is his own capitulation, explained away as the American people not having the stomach to do what he, himself, would have preferred to do, which presumably was to strike even harder at Iran or seize its oil-exporting Kharg Island.

It outplayed Trump by projecting that it was in no hurry to negotiate, borrowing from an old Afghan adage that while the US may have held the watch, it was they who had the time. Its power structure is intact, and those in charge are even more hardline, and determined to prevail.

Tehran has once again demonstrated its resilience (it did so in an earlier era with more-powerful Iraq). It also has unequivocally sent the message that it is capable of carrying out what it had long threatened: Close the Hormuz Strait, and attack its Gulf neighbours at whim.

It now stands poised to extract sanctions relief and the unfreezing of its dollar assets – in exchange for meaningful negotiation on its nuclear assets.

As this column forewarned in early March, what Trump had embarked on was not strategy but recklessness.

Hence, the deal only solves the problems Trump himself created. Worse, at the end of it all, Trump risks looking like he has signed on to something even more favourable to the Iranians than the deal that he so reviled his predecessor Barack Obama for doing with Tehran, particularly the handover of funds in exchange for not building nuclear weapons.

There is every chance that thus funded, Iran will rearm – the rational choice to protect itself from future attacks.

None of this will be lost on American voters in the coming midterm elections. Neither on Israelis; Netanyahu, too, has to face Knesset elections in October, and plenty of Israelis have started to question his leadership and his motives.

What of the wider region? Midway through the conflict, it had been evident that loose new coalitions had been emerging in the broad South-west Asian region; one connected Pakistan with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar as well as Egypt – the latter largely an intelligence backchannel. And in parallel, the so-called I2U2 – Israel, India, UAE and US – formation.

But Trump has also caused severe rethinks about the US in two of the other three capitals involved: Abu Dhabi and New Delhi, both of which had initially adopted a policy of doubling down on the US-Israeli partnership as the war on Iran loomed, and in its initial weeks.

Reuters reported in June, citing a multitude of sources, that Abu Dhabi, which had cheered on the US attacks initially, recently paid off Tehran to halt its attacks on key Emirati installations.

While the UAE has vigorously denied the reports, observers weigh those statements against similar denials that Netanyahu had secretly visited Abu Dhabi, even though it was no less than the Israeli leader’s office that had put out word about the trip in the first place.

Likewise, India has been infuriated with American strikes on ships in the Gulf that have killed many of its nationals working as seamen on board the vessels. New Delhi has turned increasingly testy with Washington over the matter, which, in turn, reacted with what seemed like deliberate unconcern, saying violations of its blockade of Iranian ports “will not be tolerated”. Some believe that a significant rethink of policy is on the cards, urged on by the national security secretariat which reports to the Indian Prime Minister. A strategic partnership built up over three decades is at risk.

Beijing smiling

China is a big winner and its influence will only grow here on. With tacit support to Iran, and possibly by nudging it to do the deal with Washington, China and, to an extent, partner nation Russia, have significantly inserted themselves into the region.

Like it or not, this will be at America’s cost and the fallout will spread to Europe.

This week, reports emerged that the mBridge payments platform, which promises global transaction fees about half of what is charged on the US-dominated SWIFT messaging system, is poised for commercial debut.

mBridge, which will reduce the need to use the US dollar as an intermediate currency and enhance digital yuan, is backed by the central banks of Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and UAE, alongside the central banks of China, Hong Kong and Thailand – the latter, a US treaty ally.

And you sense, if not see, Beijing’s hand elsewhere. Germany – which supplies about a third of Israel’s military equipment and has been a huge funder of Ukraine in its war against Russia – was recently embarrassed when it was defeated in its attempts to gain a non-permanent, rotating seat on the UN Security Council.

It was the first time in 40 years that it had faced such failure. Instead, Portugal and Austria came through after winning more votes.

Strong Russian campaigning and a wink from Beijing are believed to have caused Germany’s discomfiture. A Xinhua explainer on the German setback attributed it to the German government’s “controversial diplomatic approaches”.

Bonn has got the memo: As EU leaders gather in Brussels on June 18-19 to discuss more forceful trade measures against China, the German government – which presides over the continent’s biggest economy – is wavering on key elements of the European Commission’s plans, including the use of safeguards to protect struggling European industries from unfair Chinese competition.

The emerging cracks in the Western wall are too many to count. It is not for nothing that the world is said to be a messy place. But the messiness just got more complicated. Trump will justly claim that he mowed the Iranian lawn, that the attacks have diminished the Islamic Republic for years. And it would not be untrue. But as every forester knows, periodic culling strengthens the foliage.