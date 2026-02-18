Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Commentary

As AI takes on legal work, what happens to the prestige of being a lawyer?

Artificial intelligence is transforming the profession, but it won’t diminish it.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Even as AI takes over many tasks, the core purpose of legal work has not changed, says the writer.

Even as AI takes over many tasks, the core purpose of legal work has not changed, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Ben Chester Cheong

Google Preferred Source badge

When I studied law, legal education still reflected an earlier model of expertise. Undergraduate examinations were often closed book. Students spent long hours memorising cases and statutes because access to knowledge itself formed part of professional value.

In practice, that translated into labour-intensive processes. As a trainee in 2015, I spent weeks reviewing documents in physical data rooms during due diligence exercises – work that was both a training ground and an economic foundation of legal services.

See more on

Budget 2026

AI/artificial intelligence

Singapore lawyers

Singapore law

Lawyers

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.