As a doctor, I know being ready to die is an illusion

Reconsidering what we think acceptance means – and whether it will come to pass – requires loosening our expectations of those who are dying

Sunita Puri

The writer learnt that trying to find immutable evidence of someone’s readiness to die is like trying to wrap your arms around a ghost. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nine years ago, near the end of my residency training, I sat opposite a patient, wondering whether he had accepted that he was dying. He was in his 60s, an artist with sinewy arms and serene eyes, someone I had come to know well over the past three years. Cancer had broken into his liver and bone marrow, robbing him of hunger and energy.

Each time I saw him, the hollows of his cheeks deepened. I wanted to tell him that he was dying, that I wanted to understand how he envisioned spending his remaining life. But he mostly spoke about his plans: a camping vacation in six months, a friend’s wedding after that.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top