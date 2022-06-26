Art for all to enjoy

The morning of March 26 was not just another sleepy Saturday morning at the Ion Orchard. A rather large crowd gathered outside the Swatch store in the mall's basement for the launch of the much-hyped Moon Swatch, a bio ceramic battery-powered version of Omega's collectable Moon Watches.

Priced at less than one-tenth of the cheapest version of the Moon Watches, the Moon Swatch provides an opportunity for many people to own a watch that closely resembles the famed Moon Watches at a fraction of their price.