Are we equipped to confront AI-generated deepfakes?

The ease of committing online harms using generative AI and the impact on victims need to be tackled urgently.

Hannah Yee-Fen Lim

Generative AI technology is already with us, and these tools are readily available on the Internet. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
As generative artificial intelligence (AI) continues to take the world by storm, from ChatGPT being able to seemingly generate human-like texts to its technology being touted as able to help defendants in court who can’t afford lawyers, there’s been an explosion in unsavoury uses of it, too.

Generative AI technology is already with us, and these tools are readily available on the Internet. It is essential to understand that generative AI algorithms are simply programs that can be easily created by those trained in computer science. They consist of computer code that uses mathematics and statistics, and are developed by feeding the algorithm vast amounts of scraped source materials freely available on the Internet, such as photos and videos.

