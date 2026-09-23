Are we developing a distaste for effort?

The latest PISA study has uncovered a rise in the share of students who admit to giving up doing homework if it was too long.

Agatha Christie wrote the intricately plotted novel And Then There Were None because, she later explained, she wanted to attempt something really hard: “I had written this book because it was so difficult to do that the idea had fascinated me.”

This human tendency – to push ourselves to do things we know will be difficult – might well help to explain our success as a species. So, at least, argued the mathematician and philosopher Jacob Bronowski in a wonderful 1973 documentary series called The Ascent Of Man, in which he said man’s unique gift was “his immense pleasure in exercising and pushing forward his own skill”.