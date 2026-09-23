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Are we developing a distaste for effort?

PISA research shows the number of students who say they give up easily is increasing.

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The latest PISA study has uncovered a rise in the share of students who admit to giving up doing homework if it was too long.

The latest PISA study has uncovered a rise in the share of students who admit to giving up doing homework if it was too long.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Sarah O'Connor

Agatha Christie wrote the intricately plotted novel And Then There Were None because, she later explained, she wanted to attempt something really hard: “I had written this book because it was so difficult to do that the idea had fascinated me.”

This human tendency – to push ourselves to do things we know will be difficult – might well help to explain our success as a species. So, at least, argued the mathematician and philosopher Jacob Bronowski in a wonderful 1973 documentary series called The Ascent Of Man, in which he said man’s unique gift was “his immense pleasure in exercising and pushing forward his own skill”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.