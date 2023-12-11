Are we all narcissists now?

Have you noticed how many people’s former partners or current bosses are narcissists these days – perhaps yours too? It is not that your friend’s relationship had just run its course or that there was any kind of compatibility problem; it is that your friend’s ex is a narcissist. It is not that you are not doing your job very well, or that your boss and you just don’t happen to get along; yes, your boss is a narcissist too.

We appear to be living in an age of narcissism. I cannot seem to open up my Apple Podcasts app without another episode on the subject popping up: “Understanding the narcissists in your life and what to do about them”; “How to leave a narcissist (part 2)”; “13 signs you’re sleeping with a narcissist”. There are entire YouTube channels dedicated to “Surviving Narcissism”.