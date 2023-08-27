Are people getting more immoral and less friendly, or is it just me? Researchers think it’s me

Psychologists think biased exposure and biased memory explain why we think folks seem meaner today

Jeremy Au Yong
Editor, Newsroom Transformation
When we think about the past, it seems that the good memories have lasted longer than the bad. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Indulge me, if you will, in a little scoring exercise: On a scale of one to 10, rate how kind, honest, nice, and good people are today.

Now what about in the year you turned 20? Got it? Okay, how about the year you were born?

