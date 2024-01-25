Are memories of poverty keeping us stuck in a material world?

We should be teaching our children that money doesn’t make us happy, but our own outlook stands in the way. This is one of a two-part special titled Pursuit of Happiness, on what it will take for us to lead more fulfilling lives.

Widespread poverty and scarcity in the earlier half of the last century, coupled with recent economic growth, has likely left a scar on Singapore's collective memory, says the writer. PHOTO: ST FILE

Tan Poh Lin

Updated
19 sec ago
Published
29 min ago
A study by the National University of Singapore found that a balanced world view, which establishes equal priorities between family and tradition, broader societal well-being, and social status and wealth, is associated with greater life satisfaction. In contrast, materialistic values, which disproportionately fixate on acquiring possessions and status, were associated with the lowest levels of happiness.

One potential response to the study’s findings is to view them with hope. While our financial situation is often subject to external conditions beyond our control, each of us always has the option to establish our outlook and life priorities. From a broader social perspective, this also raises the possibility that a single generation could break away from unhealthy materialistic mindsets, paving the way to intergenerational mobility of happiness.

