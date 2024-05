SINGAPORE - When grey whales hunt, they scrape the ocean floor with their jaws, filtering out tiny crustaceans from the sediment with their baleen. In the process, they stir up a bounty of nutrients, unleashing resources long buried in the seafloor for other creatures.

Animals like the grey whale are ecosystem engineers – species that exert an outsized impact on their environments – due to their ability to create, modify and even destroy a habitat.