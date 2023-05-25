Are electric vehicles really eco-friendly?

The answer depends on how we manage the downsides associated with their batteries.

Mehdi Seyedmahmoudian, Alex Stojcevski and Saad Mekhilef

Electric vehicle advocates say the cars ultimately have a smaller carbon footprint than their fossil-fuelled counterparts. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
18 min ago
Published
26 min ago
Electric vehicle (EV) advocates say the cars ultimately have a smaller carbon footprint than their fossil-fuelled counterparts and could resolve our energy concerns for good. Well, fair enough, but questions arise when we dig into the inner layers of EVs and see how sustainable their components are. In fact, the batteries that power EVs may also be their Achilles heel.

Batteries are the most expensive component of an EV. If the battery pack is damaged, defective or simply old, this can lead to the vehicle being written off prematurely. Tesla is even producing “structural” battery packs described as having “zero repairability”.

