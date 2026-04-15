Arab Gulf states consider Plan B as Iran war batters US-based security strategy

A billboard in Iran on April 5 showing a sentence with the meaning: the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. The Gulf states risk becoming satellites of Iran if it gains long-term control of it, says the writer.

Both US President Donald Trump and Iran’s clerical government claim to be winning their current confrontation. Yet the reality remains that everything in the Middle East still hangs in the balance.

But even at this early stage, the Arab monarchies of the Gulf know that almost everything they used to take for granted about their security is no longer relevant. It has been a rude awakening being the target of a daily barrage of Iranian missile and drone attacks.

So, while all attention now is concentrated on the fate of Iran, the measures that the Arab countries of the Gulf – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates - take to adjust to their new security environment deserve equal scrutiny.

Old security cobwebs

Since they emerged as independent actors on the global stage, the Gulf states anchored their security on two interrelated concepts: reliance on the US protection and the containment of Iran.

To be sure, there were plenty of permutations to this game. Relations with the US and key Gulf actors were sometimes frosty; the tensions between Washington and Riyadh over the 2018 assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, springs to mind. Nor was Iran the only regional disrupting factor, as the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and the subsequent US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 indicate.

The security landscape underwent further modifications more recently, as Gulf states launched their efforts to diversify away from their traditional dependence on oil and natural gas exports and move up the global economic value chain. That brought in a variety of new trading actors and investment from Asia, led by China and India.

Still, the broad outlines of the Gulf’s security architecture remained surprisingly resilient and predictable. The US continued to provide safety in the shape of military bases, arms sales and security training. The Iranians continued to undermine the Arab monarchies and chip away at the US presence in the region, yet never went too far.

Awful new choices

All these certainties were shattered on Feb 28, when the US and Israel launched their war on Iran. It is possible that, in private, some key regional Arab leaders wanted to see Iran crushed. But all were experienced enough to know that this would be a highly risky enterprise and that, should the US fail to topple the clerical regime in Iran, the Arab states of the Gulf would be the first to suffer.

That’s why Saudi Arabia – the Gulf’s biggest Arab nation - reaffirmed its determination to uphold a 2023 agreement brokered by China, which restored diplomatic relations with Iran. And that’s also why all Arab Gulf governments announced that they would not allow their territory to be used for any US military operations against Iran.

None of this mattered, however, as hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones started raining down on the Gulf states hours after the US launched its offensive. The official Iranian explanation – that the attacks were only against US bases in the region – was a lie: from the start, the Iranian attacks were indiscriminate, not sparing hotels and shopping malls.

It is clear that the attacks on Gulf states were an essential part of Iran’s defence strategy right from the start. More missiles and drones were fired at the Gulf than at Israel, Iran’s top regional enemy.

And worse may still come. To all intents and purposes, the Iranians are holding the Gulf states hostage by threatening to destroy vital infrastructure such as water desalination plants if the US strikes at Iran’s power grid. The Iranians are also explicit in their objective of controlling the Strait of Hormuz, not only for the duration of the war, but for many years to come. The Gulf states risk becoming mere satellites of Iran if it gains long-term control of the waterway.

It is hard to exaggerate the shock the current war has inflicted on the Arab monarchies, and the awful choices facing them. Regardless of how the war ends, Iran will now be a top security threat for many years to come.

If the Iranian clerical regime survives, it is bound to seek to enforce its domination over the region; gone are the days of secret trade deals and polite diplomatic accommodation.

But even if the Iranian government collapses, it is unlikely to do so smoothly. Instead, such a collapse will probably lead to the creation of a multitude of violent militias, as well as refugees and further mayhem.

Meanwhile, old security provisions no longer seem applicable. The Gulf states were not merely ignored as the US planned its attacks on Iran, their security interests were also neglected. The US made elaborate plans to protect Israeli airspace and supply Israel with all the interceptors it needed to shoot down Iranian missiles. But in the Gulf, the US strategy was to withdraw its military assets well beyond Iran’s striking range, rather than beef up American presence to defend Washington’s Arab allies.

What is the point, therefore, of hosting American bases if, the moment a crisis erupts, these bases are emptied, to keep US troops from harm’s way? Far from being a security enhancer, the US acted as a security subtractor: American bases made Gulf states more, rather than less, vulnerable.

Forging a new security structure

Notwithstanding their frustrations, the US security guarantee remains irreplaceable for the Arab Gulf states. The idea that they should pivot to Russia or China instead – always a favourite suggestion among armchair strategists – makes no sense.

While both the Chinese and Russians decried the US actions, they did little more than block a United Nations Security Council resolution which could have authorised the use of force to open up the Hormuz Strait, without offering an alternative beyond boilerplate calls for “restraint” and “peace”. And while both China and Russia are courting Arab governments, they also seem ready to restock Iran’s arsenals.

For the region’s governments, therefore, the lesson of the war is not that the link to the US should be abandoned, but that it should be replaced with firm, legally-binding security guarantees, specifying explicitly what the US will or won’t do to help its Arab allies, rather than just the various defence agreements that operate today.

Of course, the Gulf leaders know that President Donald Trump’s word is never his bond, and that even if the US concludes formal treaties with its Gulf allies, there is no certainty that Mr Trump will respect them; after all, the US president is now threatening to walk away from defending Europe, where Washington has formal treaty obligations stretching back to World War II. Still, formal, explicit treaties are what the region now expects, looking for a world beyond Mr Trump.

The region’s leaders are also certain to diversify their military alliances with other security providers. The full text of South Korea’s existing defence treaty with the United Arab Emirates remains a secret. Yet it is noticeable that the South Koreans rushed to provide drone interceptors to the Emirates during this war, and further big defence contracts are in the offing.

Turkey’s involvement in the region, including the possible deployment of Turkish troops in the Gulf, is now taken as almost inevitable. And Saudi Arabia will intensify its plans to join Japan, Britain and Italy in their programme to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft.

Conversely, however, relations between the Gulf and Israel are losing their appeal. Countries such as Bahrain and the Emirates signed the so-called Abraham Accords normalising relations with Israel in the expectation that this would enhance their security and improve their standing with the US. But the ongoing war has highlighted their misplaced hope: the last thing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thought about when he urged President Trump to attack Iran was the fate of the Arab nations in the Gulf.

Practical measures

Reshaping old alliances and creating new ones is a task measured in years. But there are other concrete measures which the Gulf states will soon take to boost their security. One such step is a revamp of their defence systems to counter Iran’s chief weapon in this war – its drones.

The abundance of Iranian drones and the damage they inflicted on the Gulf jolted regional military planners into rethinking weapons procurement.

Drone technology allows any country access to weapons that are fairly accurate but can also be produced cheaply and in large quantities. The huge advantage that the US enjoyed in military technology remains important but is no longer so crucial in the Gulf, where less accurate weapons can be just as deadly and consequential.

In responding to this threat, the region’s governments will no longer be interested in purchasing shiny new US platforms costing billions of dollars apiece. Instead, they’ll be shopping for cheap but efficient drone interceptors.

And, once they master the technology, the Arab monarchies of the Gulf will be able to build up their own arsenals of different drones.

That would mean that, in the not-too-distant future, the region’s states could deter a future Iranian attack with the firepower of their own credible military retaliation, thereby upending all existing security calculations.

Until now, the Gulf relied on the US to deter Iran; in the future, local drone technology could provide the Arab nations with similar capabilities. The same weapon that made Iran potent now can also make the Arabs potent in the future.

Beyond this, the Gulf states will concentrate on beefing up defences of their oil and gas installations, and the resilience of their civilian infrastructure against any attack, with the protection of water desalination plants at the top of the priority list. And there will be a rush to expand the network of oil pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz altogether; Iran is currently playing with a military asset which has a rapidly diminishing value.

All this amounts to a daunting agenda for change. But the Arab states of the Gulf have the necessary resources to make this happen. And they are determined to gain what they do not possess at the moment: agency over their own affairs; the ability to manage their security without being held hostage to the vagaries of a man in the White House, or the clerics in Iran.