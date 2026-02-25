Anthropic says China’s AI tigers are copycats

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DeepSeek’s new model has American officials and firms on edge.

America’s top AI labs have accused Chinese rivals of “distillation attacks” ahead of the widely anticipated launch of DeepSeek’s newest model.

America’s top artificial intelligence labs have accused their Chinese rivals of being ruthless copycats . In February, Anthropic and OpenAI each disclosed evidence that leading Chinese AI labs have illicitly used American models to train their own.

The firms accuse Chinese researchers of aggressively “distilling” American chatbots – feeding them prompts to learn from and mimic their responses. “China is, in effect, stealing the weights of our best AI models,” says Mr Chris McGuire of the Council on Foreign Relations, an American think-tank. “These are among the most valuable assets on earth.”