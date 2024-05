On the morning of Aug 13, 2016, as the secretary-general of the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), I was working with my team to organise the live streaming of the 100m butterfly finals (Rio Olympics) at the OCBC Aquatics multi-function room. The event was attended by many VIPs.

When the first 50m of the race saw Joseph Schooling at the front of the pack, everyone in the room started jumping and screaming. Then, for a split second, the video screen froze due to poor Wi-Fi.