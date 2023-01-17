An oil boss will lead UN climate talks. Will he really push the green agenda?

One of the world’s most influential oil and gas executives has just been appointed president of the United Nations’ climate talks that will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the end of the year.

The decision at first glance seems riddled with conflicts of interest, given that the use of fossil fuels has caused a sharp increase in the amount of planet-heating carbon emissions in the atmosphere, and this increase is driving climate change. Despite the threat, the fossil fuel industry wants to expand production.