An oil boss will lead UN climate talks. Will he really push the green agenda?

He heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Will this conflict with his new role leading COP28?

David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, speaking at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
54 min ago
One of the world’s most influential oil and gas executives has just been appointed president of the United Nations’ climate talks that will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the end of the year.

The decision at first glance seems riddled with conflicts of interest, given that the use of fossil fuels has caused a sharp increase in the amount of planet-heating carbon emissions in the atmosphere, and this increase is driving climate change. Despite the threat, the fossil fuel industry wants to expand production.

