An ideological homecoming for BJP, and some hope for Bengalis

Some years ago, as he prepared for what was to be a successful run for prime minister in India, Mr Narendra Modi was asked by a television interviewer if his bachelor existence did not leave him feeling lonely and yearning for company. His response was that as someone who spent so much of his day being “with the people”, there hardly was time enough for such sentiments.

Although you might call that a politician’s diplomatic feint, there is an inherent truth in Mr Modi’s words.