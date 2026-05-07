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An ideological homecoming for BJP, and some hope for Bengalis

India’s ruling party has pulled off a shock victory at a key state election. The hard work starts now.

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After ruling the state for 15 years, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party has been shown the door.

After ruling the state for 15 years, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress has been shown the door.

PHOTO: AFP

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Ravi Velloor

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Some years ago, as he prepared for what was to be a successful run for prime minister in India, Mr Narendra Modi was asked by a television interviewer if his bachelor existence did not leave him feeling lonely and yearning for company. His response was that as someone who spent so much of his day being “with the people”, there hardly was time enough for such sentiments.

Although you might call that a politician’s diplomatic feint, there is an inherent truth in Mr Modi’s words. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.