An American marine does battle in cyberspace

From Iraq to Internet security, Nathaniel Fick’s latest mission is a sign of shifting geopolitics.

Gillian Tett

Mr Nathaniel Fick hopes to persuade US allies to eschew Chinese tech and deter poorer countries from falling into Beijing’s digital orbit. PHOTO: STATE.GOV
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nathaniel Fick shot to fame when he was featured in Generation Kill, a bestseller about the Iraq war by Rolling Stone journalist Evan Wright. The book later spawned an HBO series and Mr Fick wrote his own award-winning memoir – One Bullet Away: The Making Of A Marine Officer – about serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

These days, Mr Fick, 46, is back on the public stage with a different mission. In 2022, the White House quietly appointed him its first-ever cyberspace ambassador. That put Mr Fick, who worked in cyber security after the Marines, in the role of championing America’s digital interests against countries such as China. He hopes, for example, to persuade US allies to eschew Chinese tech (like hardware manufactured by Huawei) and deter poorer countries from falling into Beijing’s digital orbit.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top