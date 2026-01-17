Straitstimes.com header logo

America’s hunger for Greenland is tearing NATO apart

Donald Trump could gain an island and lose a continent.

Crowds in Nuuk waving the flag of Greenland in protest against US President Donald Trump's takeover ambitions, the pursuit of which is threatening to unravel NATO.

Crowds in Nuuk waving the flag of Greenland in protest against US President Donald Trump's takeover ambitions, the pursuit of which is threatening to unravel NATO.

PHOTO: JULIETTE PAVY/NYTIMES

The Economist

America’s hunger for Greenland is setting off an explosive row within NATO. President Donald Trump, infuriated by European allies’ resistance to his effort to annex the autonomous Danish territory, said on Jan 17 that he would impose

10 per cent tariffs

on imports from eight European countries that had sent troops there two days earlier. European leaders vowed not to be bullied.

In a rambling social-media post, Mr Trump accused allies of causing “a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet”. He said the 10 per cent impost would rise to 25 per cent in June and continue “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland”.

