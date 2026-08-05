America’s Democratic Socialists are having the summer of their lives

Four years ago, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) were in a funk. Jacobin, a left-wing magazine, depicted on its cover three DSA-friendly lawmakers in a waiting room and declared the group in purgatory.

Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in 2020 had made Democrats complacent – they had gone “back to brunch”, in the pejorative of the left. Then came the war in Gaza; progressives found their animating cause in Palestine. Trump’s defeat of Kamala Harris strengthened their case for change: What were establishment Democrats good for if they couldn’t stop his second coming?