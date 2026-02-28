For subscribers
America’s attack on Iran turns a taboo into a method
It is rare for air power alone to bring about regime change.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow our live coverage here.
Follow our live coverage here.
America’s long-running quarrel with the Islamic Republic has become a war. On Feb 28, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes across Iran
launched coordinated strikes across Iran; the regime in Tehran responded with missiles across the region; and President Donald Trump urged Iranians to “take over” their government – nudging the declared aim from nuclear restraint towards regime change.