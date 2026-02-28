Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

America’s attack on Iran turns a taboo into a method

It is rare for air power alone to bring about regime change.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Public mourning for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. US and Israeli air power may have felled Iran's top leader, but it is a blunt instrument for political transformation, says the writer.

Public mourning for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. US and Israeli air power may have felled Iran's top leader, but it is a blunt instrument for political transformation, says the writer.

PHOTO : AFP

Steven Simon

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

America’s long-running quarrel with the Islamic Republic has become a war. On Feb 28, the United States and Israel

launched coordinated strikes across Iran

; the regime in Tehran responded with missiles across the region; and President Donald Trump urged Iranians to “take over” their government – nudging the declared aim from nuclear restraint towards regime change.

See more on

Iran

Iran nuclear deal

US foreign policy

US military

Donald Trump

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.