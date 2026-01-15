America’s a la carte economy is making everyone feel poorer

Little wonder that lower- and middle-income Americans are feeling far gloomier about the state of the economy than the wealthiest.

Over the winter break, I took my family to see the light show at the Bronx Zoo. Here, among the sea lions and penguins, holiday magic does not come cheap.

I expected to have to negotiate some extras with my kids (yes to s’mores, no to the bubble wands). But there were the surprise add-ons, too, from the US$4 (S$5.15) train ride that went twice around the parking lot to the US$7 per person for a spin on the carousel.