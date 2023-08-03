American eagle among S-E Asian pigeons

Anyone intending to study the just-released report of the Asia Society’s United States-China policy task force, which focuses on elevating South-east Asia’s salience in that relationship, would find it useful to also view the most recent Pew Research Centre’s survey on how key nations view China.

The survey of 24 nations is overwhelmingly negative on China’s foreign policy, with most saying Beijing does not take into account the interests of countries like theirs. More people also now name the US as the top economic power rather than China – a median of 42 per cent versus 33 per cent, respectively.