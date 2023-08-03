American eagle among S-E Asian pigeons

To meet contemporary needs, American foreign policy needs to look beyond Asia Society’s recommendations.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
If the ultimate objective is to find a way to live with China, not quell it, the US needs to see South-east Asia as the neutral venue where the two juggernauts meet and interact. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
43 min ago
Published
43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Anyone intending to study the just-released report of the Asia Society’s United States-China policy task force, which focuses on elevating South-east Asia’s salience in that relationship, would find it useful to also view the most recent Pew Research Centre’s survey on how key nations view China.

The survey of 24 nations is overwhelmingly negative on China’s foreign policy, with most saying Beijing does not take into account the interests of countries like theirs. More people also now name the US as the top economic power rather than China – a median of 42 per cent versus 33 per cent, respectively.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top