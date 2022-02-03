American diversity and the lessons of Brooklyn Tech

What the success of immigrant kids there says about the ideals of meritocracy, equality and traditional values

Bret Stephens
Of Brooklyn Tech's nearly 6,000 students, 61 per cent are of Asian descent, as against just 15 per cent who are Black or Latino. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(NYTIMES) - For many years I lived across the street from Stuyvesant High School, Manhattan's elite public school, and I would sometimes get a ride from the father of one of the students. He was a cabby from Pakistan, a man who liked to strike up conversations with passengers. Usually we talked about two things: his pride in his academically gifted kids (another child was at Cornell) and his dismay at the state of affairs in Pakistan.

Eventually, the child at Stuyvesant went on to another elite university and I saw less of my friendly driver, and then I moved out of the city. But I've been thinking about him again in connection to the two best things I've read about immigrants in recent months - and what both say about our never-ending debates over "American values".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top