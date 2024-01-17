America will not retreat from the world

Unilateralism is not the same thing as isolationism.

Janan Ganesh

America’s innate desire for a quiet life has become one of those tropes that survive all contradicting evidence. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
18 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Those parochial Democrats. Those globalist Republicans. Last week, when US forces struck Houthi rebels in Yemen, some congressional left-wingers objected to the action itself or to the lack of legislative consent for it, or to both. Meanwhile, the Republican leader in the Senate and the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee just wished that Mr Joe Biden had gone harder, earlier. In a line that could have come out of the liberal Eden of the 1990s, Mr Mitch McConnell said America must uphold “international commerce” against rogue actors.

There is a lesson here, but it tends to come around often, and there is no chance it will be heeded this time.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top