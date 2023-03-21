America’s dilemma: How to meet the China challenge without scaring S-E Asian countries

Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom), arrived in Singapore last week on a mission. The US has, of late, been trying to push back against China’s rising power. But its actions mean many in the region worry that it is Washington, rather than Beijing, that may be becoming the more provocative of the two regional superpowers.

Adm Aquilino seemed to note this, and began his speech last Thursday by reassuring his audience: “First and foremost: the United States does not seek conflict.” That statement is likely to be welcome. But will it be believed? And why was it necessary to make it in the first place?