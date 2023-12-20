America’s cultural supremacy and geopolitical weakness

When the top two teams in the English Premier League go at each other this weekend, America can’t lose. Arsenal and Liverpool, like AC Milan, Roma, Marseille, Lyon, Chelsea and (for now) Manchester United, are both US-owned. In 1994, when the nation last hosted the football World Cup, it didn’t even have a domestic league. When it next does so in 2026, it should have a major proprietorial role in at least three European ones.

The planet’s favourite game is being steered to a considerable extent from American boardrooms.