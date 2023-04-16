America must expand its friendship group in the interests of trade

Restricting supply chains to trusted countries is fraught with danger

Gillian Tett

“Friend-shoring”, a buzzword launched by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a year ago, is sparking rising angst. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
31 min ago
Almost exactly a year ago, just before the International Monetary Fund’s spring meeting, Ms Janet Yellen, United States Treasury Secretary, launched a new buzzword: “friend-shoring”.

The idea was that in a world of rising US-China tensions (and western hostility to Russia), American companies should move their “supply chains to a large number of trusted countries” – or friends. It initially sounded almost cuddly. After all, who can object to celebrating friendship, particularly if aggressive isolationism is the other option?

