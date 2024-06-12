America is not leading the world

Never has the country looked less like a leader and more like the head of a faction.

Stephen Wertheim

Never in the decades since the Cold War has the US looked less like a leader of the world and more like the head of a faction, says the writer. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 05:43 PM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After four years of Donald Trump, President Joe Biden was supposed to restore the United States to a position of global leadership. By many conventional standards of Washington, he has delivered. He anticipated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and adroitly rallied Nato to stand up to it. In Asia, he shored up old alliances, built new ones and fanned China’s economic headwinds. After Israel was attacked, he managed to support it while avoiding all-out regional war.

Yet there is more to global leadership than backing friends and beating back foes. Leaders, in the full sense, do not just remain on top; they solve problems and inspire confidence. Trump barely pretends to offer that kind of leadership on the world stage. But precisely because most US officials do, it is all the more striking where American power stands today. Never in the decades since the Cold War has the US looked less like a leader of the world and more like the head of a faction – reduced to defending its preferred side against increasingly aligned adversaries, as much of the world looks on and wonders why the Americans think they are in charge.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top