America is in the midst of an extraordinary start-up boom

Pearls, it is said, represent purity. They may soon stand for something else: business dynamism. In Greenville, South Carolina, two locals have created earrings that look like jewels but contain a cluster of microelectronics to track body temperature, heart rate and even the wearer’s menstrual cycle. Incora Health was established in 2022. It plans to start selling its earrings, currently in clinical trials, in a few months.

“We’re first-time founders in a small city trying to change women’s healthcare, and that’s not lost on us,” says Ms Theresa Gevaert, a co-founder. But the audacious young firm is part of a wave of start-ups that have been launched in America over the past few years. Many will fail. Some will succeed. Together, they suggest profound change is afoot.