America, home of AI, counts its winners, frets about its losers

So far, the jobs picture has remained relatively sanguine in the US, but there are stirrings of unease.

People tell me – and I agree – that I’m one of the “winners” from the rapid advance of artificial intelligence.

Being retired, I no longer have to worry about my job, or adapting to AI’s disruptive effects in academia. My stock-based retirement portfolio is booming due to the AI investor frenzy. I live far from the massive data centres under construction whose adverse environmental impacts spawn widespread protests. And as a consumer, including of knowledge (as in preparing this article), I stand to benefit from the productivity improvements already resulting from AI.

Who, then, are the “losers” in this home country of AI? At several universities, commencement speakers mentioning AI were booed by graduating seniors, who are facing unprecedented difficulty landing their first job. While there is as yet no statistical evidence that it is increasing overall unemployment, Goldman Sachs economists said in February that AI was responsible for 5,000 to 10,000 monthly net job losses last year in the most exposed US industries.

There have also been frequent announcements of mass layoffs, particularly in tech and finance, and in “tech hubs” like Seattle and Austin, Texas, where previously “hot” housing markets are cooling.

Pessimists warn that the mass deployment of AI, and what The Economist magazine calls the “job apocalypse” it portends, are yet to come. Optimists argue that AI deployment itself, and the accelerated economic growth it will bring, will create new demand and new jobs, as technological innovation has historically done.

From my vantage point in a small town in the Midwestern “heartland”, this relatively sanguine jobs picture is quite explicable. Seventy-two per cent of US employment is in services, and as people get richer and older, they consume more services, such as healthcare, education, recreation, and personal and household services. These are provided mostly in-person so “cannot be done by AI”, but can be augmented by it to be more efficient.

Employment in the largest services sector, healthcare, is booming. The Wall Street Journal recently called nursing the “surefire new path to American prosperity”, a “modern middle-class jobs engine” with “plentiful jobs and potential six-figure salaries”.

At the University of Michigan hospital, newly qualified nurses start with an annual base salary of US$85,000 (around US$7,000 or S$9,000 per month), nearly a third more than the average fresh university graduate. Benefits (health insurance, retirement, paid leave) add another 30 per cent to compensation, which bumps up quickly with experience, especially in specialised roles.

Medical technicians (X-ray, lab, phlebotomy) with a few months’ training plus experience average US$88,000 – slightly less than what my dental hygienist Karen earns in her AI-proof job. Her daughter, with a degree in biosciences and public health, will spend two to three years training to become a physician’s assistant, who earn on average US$200,000 a year, the same as nurse practitioners.

Karen’s son, with an undergraduate business degree, works in the finance department of a small construction company. He is starting his own side gig, repairing pavements – “small jobs bigger companies aren’t interested in” – and hopes to grow it into a home-repair business. This is insurance in case his day job evaporates with AI.

My house cleaner is happy that her daughter, a good student, plans to learn a “skilled trade” at the local community college. It offers programmes and apprenticeships in fields like construction (remodelling), welding and fabrication, HVACR (heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, refrigeration), auto service and repair, industrial electronics and robotics, plumbing and pipe fitting – all employing the latest technology. One student just became the first woman to win the national welding competition to represent the US at the annual WorldSkills Competition in China.

AI will improve productivity in these fields, with many students opting for adjacent business training to eventually become business owners. Master of Business Administration programmes also recognise the business opportunity here, employing the Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) business model. An individual entrepreneur obtains loans from a private “search fund” or the federal government’s Small Business Administration to buy, operate and grow an existing small and medium-sized enterprise , identified through ETA brokers. MBA strategy and finance skills used in investment banking or private equity are applied to the acquisition process, while marketing, communications, general management skills and technology – including AI – are deployed to increase productivity.

The buyer becomes an “instant CEO”, without having to climb an arduous and uncertain corporate ladder. Sellers are often retiring founder-owners, whose businesses have considerable value in established customer relationships, reputation and physical assets, but could benefit from improved systems, including through AI. Many are in personal and household services – HVACR, pest control, garden services, childcare and eldercare, estate sales, medical transport, auto repair, building maintenance, dry-cleaning, hairdressers, nail salons, massage, gym and other wellness providers, and neighbourhood coffee shops.

These businesses are not as glamorous as tech start-ups, but they account for a much larger share of gross domestic product , are arguably lower risk and can deliver steady revenue streams. They also provide a counter to another trend headlined in The Wall Street Journal last week – “There is a fire sale on MBAs” – while highlighting the value in specific domain knowledge, including tacit and intangible knowledge.

In the US, then, most of the “jobs of the future” are already here, and even before AI were upgrading from what they were in the past. The “guy who cuts trees” is now a “trained arborist” who may have a Harvard MBA (an actual local case), and uses sophisticated equipment and IT systems – to track evolving customer needs, environmental and regulatory changes and new technologies, and market their services.

The in-home caregiver may be a certified nursing assistant working for a Silicon Valley unicorn in the burgeoning homecare industry – a favourite target of private equity investors. The healthy-foods home caterer proudly displays their multiple culinary certificates, and builders and gardeners move up the value chain to become “designers”.

Playing to human strengths

Digitalisation has already spawned the reactive trend towards “analogue” preferences and practices that privilege the human over the machine. In education, in-person handwritten and oral exams are making a comeback, as online testing becomes difficult to police. In the jobs market, employers and job seekers alike are resorting to recruitment through personal and social networks, to bypass mountains of AI-generated applications. In recreation, board games are growing faster than video games, as players seek escape from screens and desire more face-to-face interaction. Outdoor activities are booming, while artists and writers are going to great lengths to prove that their works are not AI-generated.

AI itself tells us that the human traits and skills it cannot replicate are “critical thinking, empathy and ethics”, “emotional intelligence, cultural knowledge and high-level creativity”. This includes dealing with new opportunities and challenges. Even in the beleaguered field of software development, people will still be needed to write new software, to recognise and anticipate problems, and to manage and check AI agents. Ironically, there is a risk that younger engineers, trained to work with AI, may be less adept at such tasks.

In other professional fields that AI will disrupt – quantitative disciplines like computer engineering, data analytics, accountancy and finance, and verbal ones like law and communications – there will be fewer jobs, especially at the entry level. Those that remain are transforming to require more sophisticated skills and “human judgment”.

This pivot to “becoming more human” poses intriguing questions for educators. At US universities, project work, group work, experiential learning, study-abroad programmes and internships which give students experience working with people have been de rigueur for decades. But their necessarily truncated and episodic nature, and the age of their screen-raised participants, suggest that these may be “too little too late”.

Instead, we may need to reach further back into childhood, and to history itself, to learn “how to be human”. This leads to the study of the humanities – philosophy, literature, the arts, anthropology and history itself, in different cultures and societies. These disciplines, recently denigrated as “useless” and a “waste of money”, may actually hold a key to our collective edge over the machine.

More than 400 years after his death, Shakespeare is still read and performed in many languages around the world – in Asia and Africa as well as Europe and the Americas. Executive education courses have used his works to teach strategy, leadership and conflict management. This is because the Shakespearean themes of our common humanity – power, pride, love, lust, greed, loyalty, jealousy, kindness, fear, hope, worry, joy and much more – resonate across space, time and technology.

Understanding human beings – that is, ourselves – has always been important for success, including in modern careers. In my world of international business, for example, “reading people”, “seeing the world through the eyes of the other”, “knowing how to talk” (including in other languages), “having something to talk about”, are among the valued competencies that AI will only make more important.

Similar human attributes are necessary elsewhere, as in the generation and use of AI itself, which is based on large language models using “natural language” for human-to-human and human-machine collaboration. Software developers, like business executives, may benefit from imbibing some humanities – through books, which bring us “inside the heads” of people quite different from ourselves, foster imagination, inculcate the long attention spans necessary for “deep thinking”, and enrich life.

Meeting the AI challenge

From where I sit today, I see “ordinary Americans” taking the bull by the horns in bottom-up adaptations to the changes and challenges posed by AI and demographic shifts. Individuals are doing this through education, training, employment and entrepreneurial choices based on understanding and serving other people. This will likely not be sufficient to avoid a “jobs apocalypse” in the short run, but Americans have many inherent advantages in the AI age.

The US is the home country of the major AI innovating companies and their suppliers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia), and their largest market and source of capital. This, together with relative energy abundance, and safety and national security concerns, ensures that almost the entire AI value chain (semiconductors being a notable exception) will remain located here, encompassing fewer but more valuable and highly remunerated jobs. Rapid adoption speeds up the iterative and integrative learning that characterises AI, while a highly entrepreneurial population propels the build-out of the associated business ecosystem.

Productivity and profitability payoffs are already here. But the resulting rising corporate earnings and “reduced headcount” that investors love will not benefit everyone. That capital will benefit more than, and at the expense of, labour is widely recognised – not least by AI pioneers themselves, who worry publicly about mass unemployment and social upheaval.

Divisions within the categories of “capital” and “labour” also propel the “distribution (of benefits) question” to the forefront. In the corporate sector, a “winner-takes-all” trend has a few large first-comers monopolising capital and talent to build dominant market share, squeezing out or buying up potential competitors, and suppressing the margins of customers and suppliers. In the labour market, “top talent” earns outsized compensation, while job losses and lower salaries afflict others.

The growing “analogue” reliance on personal contacts, social networks and trust to access privileged information, jobs and resources also favours the already better-endowed. So does the greater importance of soft skills and human interaction, which already spawned efforts to educate nerdy tech bros about class-bound culture and behaviours.

Inequality, already the biggest problem in late-stage post-industrial capitalism, is now of overwhelming societal concern. Most famously, Mr Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and head of xAI, has called for a universal basic income, to stave off the gathering grassroots momentum, from New York to California, to increase taxes on billionaires. Taxation is the obvious way to redistribute gains from AI from “winners” (like me) to “losers” (like the undergraduates I used to teach), but it will encounter political resistance.

In 1930, economist John Maynard Keynes argued that by 2030, technological advancement would allow people to work just 15 hours a week to survive, devoting the rest of their time to leisure and the arts. AI could make this possible, but only if the average worker is valued enough to support a full and meaningful life.