America gets tough on big business – for good reason

US regulatory action has also become more muscular relative to Europe

Eli Lilly, the producer of popular insulin medications Humalog and Humulin, pledged to reduce its insulin list prices by 70 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lin Suling
Opinion Editor
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
8 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

America leads on innovation and Europe on regulation, or so the conventional wisdom goes. But recently, the United States seems to have taken the lead in the latter, particularly in politically powerful industries such as technology, pharmaceuticals and finance.

Just last week, Eli Lilly, the producer of popular insulin medications Humalog and Humulin, pledged to reduce its insulin list prices by 70 per cent in an effort to make the medicine more affordable. The move was seen as a direct response to President Joe Biden’s policy pressure on Big Pharma.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top