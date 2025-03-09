Straitstimes.com header logo

America and Ukraine prepare for brutal negotiations

To get a deal in Jeddah, Ukraine must first make peace with Donald Trump.

Supporters of Ukraine rally in Times Square to mark the three-year anniversary of the invasion by Russia, in New York City, on Feb 24.

PHOTO: AFP

The Economist

For 10 days, since

the shouting match in the Oval Office,

Ukraine has been scorched by US President Donald Trump’s wrath. Now comes a moment of catharsis – or another round of brutal punishment.

On March 11, American and Ukrainian delegations are due to meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The American side says the goal is to create “a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire”. Yet on the Ukrainian side, amid the hope, there are fears the meeting could be a shake down, a delaying tactic or an attempt by Mr Trump to win concessions that benefit Russia.

