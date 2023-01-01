Ambitious parents are instrumental in childhood’s modern malaise

The run-up to Christmas was also the season for piano exams. I was waiting with my youngest in some soulless hall, when a boy of about eight arrived with his father and two teachers, all of them whispering last-minute instructions at him. The organiser had to prevent the father accompanying his son into the exam room: Children must perform on their own, he explained. This seemed to be a new idea.

When my own child trooped off to his fate at the keyboard, I asked the father which grade his son was taking. “Grade 1” he replied: beginner level. Whoa, I thought, this was a truly vertiginous level of helicopter parenting.