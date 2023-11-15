Amazon and TikTok leave opening in next e-commerce boom

Flip, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee’s app, seeks to take advantage of each giant’s shortcomings when it comes to social shopping.

Dave Lee

Updated
28 min ago
Published
42 min ago

I am not totally yet sold on the idea of “social commerce”. The concept, already big in Asia, takes what was previously the role of the grinning influencer class and scales it out to just about everyone. Buy a product, make a video convincing your friends to buy it, make money, repeat. Icky, I think. The future, analysts say, is a US$100 billion (S$135 billion) market by 2025.

In the United States, capturing this opportunity is said to be a battle between two existing giants, in which each player has what the other wants.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top