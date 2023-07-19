Algorithms are making kids desperately unhappy

Kids are even more in the bag of social media companies than we think. So many of them have ceded their online autonomy so fully to their phones that they even baulk at the idea of searching the Internet – for them, the only acceptable online environment is one customised by big tech algorithms, which feed them customised content.

As our children’s free time and imagination become more and more tightly fused to the social media they consume, we need to understand that unregulated access to the Internet comes at a cost. Something similar is happening for adults, too. With the advent of artificial intelligence, a spiritual loss awaits us as we outsource countless human rituals – exploration and trial and error – to machines. But it is not too late to change this story.