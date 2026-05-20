AI’s first labour showdown is between the haves and have-mores

The Samsung union’s call for a strike has made South Korea ground zero for a broader debate about who gets to claim the spoils of the AI boom.

Members of the Samsung Electronics labour union demanding the removal of a cap on performance bonuses at a rally outside the company's foundry and semiconductor factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

There’s a joke going around the Korean internet that the “ultimate blind date outfit” is a shabby SK Hynix jacket. The meme pokes fun at the way the artificial intelligence boom has seemingly turned some of the nation’s semiconductor engineers into multimillionaires overnight.

It’s against this backdrop that the first major labour showdown of the AI era is being played out. Workers at rival Samsung Electronics’ chip division are threatening to strike as soon as May 21, demanding a larger share of the windfall they helped create. The company reported a staggering 755 per cent jump in profit during the March quarter.

The labour dispute and the vast gains have made South Korea ground zero for a broader debate about who gets to claim the spoils of the AI boom.

But there’s a reason why many South Koreans aren’t exactly rallying behind the workers here.

Nearly 70 per cent of the public find the strike “inappropriate”, and the unions’ demands unreasonable, according to a recent poll. It’s not that people are coming to the defence of their chaebols, but rather, worrying about the strike’s impact on the nation’s industrial competitiveness and macroeconomy.

This makes the fight politically awkward and will leave no clear winners. The clash isn’t pitting workers displaced by the technology against the companies deploying it. It’s a fight between the haves and the have-mores.

By rough maths, the bonus pool alone that Samsung’s union is seeking could amount to many times the average South Korean worker’s annual wage for each semiconductor employee. At the same time, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok says a potential walkout could wreak havoc on the economy, pointing to how Samsung accounts for 22.8 per cent of total exports and 26 per cent of the local stock market.

For South Korea, the deeper lesson is how exposed it is to a single corporate champion. A more diversified industrial structure would not leave the government so vulnerable to a strike at one company. That concentration gives Samsung workers extraordinary leverage, and leaves management and policymakers with little room for error.

For the world, the dispute shows how narrow the AI supply chain has become. Companies racing to build and deploy AI models are vulnerable to power shortages, geopolitical tensions and cyclical downturns, but also to a small group of highly skilled, indispensable workers. That should unsettle every company leader and policymaker betting their future on this boom.

A local court ruling on May 18 partially granted the company’s injunction request against the strike, a move likely to limit the damage if workers walk out. But the union’s legal team says that the strike is still on unless last-minute talks produce a deal.

Samsung workers, meanwhile, are seeking to scrap an existing cap on bonuses and an allocation of 15 per cent of operating profits to them. These demands did not come out of nowhere.

SK Hynix recently removed its own cap and, under union pressure, agreed to allocate 10 per cent of operating profits to a pool for employees. Labour actions tend to inspire one another, and it’s no surprise that Samsung workers are demanding more. And all of Korea Inc is watching closely, as is the rest of the world.

Yet, the semiconductor sector is a brutal place for labour unrest. Staying competitive requires enormous capital spending on fabs, materials and research, often years before anyone knows whether the cycle will remain favourable when new capacity comes online. Labour’s claim on boom-time profits is understandable, but it also makes an already unforgiving industry harder to manage.

In Taiwan, the only place where chipmakers’ power has a comparable hold on the economy, the industry also has a national security imperative in fending off potential Beijing expansionism.

The stakes are different, but Seoul, Samsung and SK Hynix would be wise to collaborate on rebuilding trust and making clear to workers the national security imperatives of on-shore chip manufacturing, and the strategic importance of their role in the nation’s economic growth.

Still, the global shortage of semiconductor talent means this will not be the last time labour collides with AI ambitions. Governments from Seoul to Washington should be expanding the pipeline now, not only through elite universities, but also through vocational programmes, technical high schools and mid-career training.

Samsung bears responsibility here, too. For much of its history, the company has resisted unions instead of learning how to work with them. Now it faces a high-stakes strike with little trust and institutional muscle memory for compromise. Even if the court ruling blunts the impact of the walkout, it will not fix the morale problem that this public fight has exposed. Management also cannot pretend that this is merely a union overreach. The company has faced complaints for years about opaque executive compensation.

The workers building the tools of the tech revolution have discovered their leverage; yet, their revolt may only deepen the K-shaped economy that AI’s critics fear most. As Seoul is trying to contain this labour dispute, policymakers around the world should prepare for the next one. If this is what happens when AI’s winners rise up, wait until its losers do, too. BLOOMBERG