AI won’t bring you closer to God
Machines are quietly sliding into roles once filled by friends, elders, counsellors and pastors.
Where do you turn to when you need guidance? Lately, most people I know bow their heads towards their screens.
The loudest debates about artificial intelligence (AI) still surround productivity and economic growth. But a Harvard Business Review study last year found that the top uses for generative AI were much more human: for therapy/companionship, to organise life and to find purpose
