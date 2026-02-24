Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

AI upheaval puts software investors on edge

Markets weigh whether incumbents will adapt – or be sidelined by artificial intelligence agents.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A big question for investors is will AI give rise to a new computing platform that favours a new generation of players like Anthropic and OpenAI at the expense of established software companies..

A big question for investors is whether AI will give rise to platforms that favour a new generation of players like Anthropic and OpenAI at the expense of established software companies.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Richard Waters

Google Preferred Source badge

Mr Bill McDermott, chief executive of ServiceNow, used an earnings call with Wall Street in January to mount a spirited defence against “speculation that AI will eat software companies”.

After a US$100 billion (S$126.8 billion) slide in his company’s market value over the previous year, analysts applauded him for directly addressing the biggest fear stalking his industry. Not that it did any good: ServiceNow’s shares have since fallen a further 22 per cent.

See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

Technology sector

Disruption

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.