AI upheaval puts software investors on edge
Markets weigh whether incumbents will adapt – or be sidelined by artificial intelligence agents.
Mr Bill McDermott, chief executive of ServiceNow, used an earnings call with Wall Street in January to mount a spirited defence against “speculation that AI will eat software companies”.
After a US$100 billion (S$126.8 billion) slide in his company’s market value over the previous year, analysts applauded him for directly addressing the biggest fear stalking his industry. Not that it did any good: ServiceNow’s shares have since fallen a further 22 per cent.