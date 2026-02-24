AI upheaval puts software investors on edge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Markets weigh whether incumbents will adapt – or be sidelined by artificial intelligence agents.

A big question for investors is whether AI will give rise to platforms that favour a new generation of players like Anthropic and OpenAI at the expense of established software companies.

Mr Bill McDermott, chief executive of ServiceNow, used an earnings call with Wall Street in January to mount a spirited defence against “speculation that AI will eat software companies”.

After a US$100 billion ( S$126.8 billion ) slide in his company’s market value over the previous year, analysts applauded him for directly addressing the biggest fear stalking his industry. Not that it did any good: ServiceNow’s shares have since fallen a further 22 per cent.