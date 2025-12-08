AI should be asking your kids more questions

Estonia is pioneering a better way of using ChatGPT to learn - by making it harder to get quick answers

ChatGPT and its peers have become the bane of teachers. Students churn out homework assignments with it and, according to one exasperated professor, secretly feed themselves smart comments for class discussions. Far from helping kids think for themselves, today’s artificial intelligence (AI) tools offer an irresistible cognitive shortcut they’ll likely depend on through their adult lives and careers. RIP critical thinking.

So Estonia is pioneering a better way of using ChatGPT to learn – by making it harder and retraining the model to pose more questions than answers. The effort challenges ChatGPT’s core appeal and could get the cold shoulder from OpenAI, but it could also unlock AI’s true potential in education in a way no one else has managed.