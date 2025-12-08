Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

AI should be asking your kids more questions

Estonia is pioneering a better way of using ChatGPT to learn.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Estonia is pioneering a better way of using ChatGPT to learn - by making it harder to get quick answers

Estonia is pioneering a better way of using ChatGPT to learn - by making it harder to get quick answers

PHOTO: ST FILE

Parmy Olson

Follow topic:

ChatGPT and its peers have become the bane of teachers. Students churn out homework assignments with it and, according to one exasperated professor, secretly feed themselves smart comments for class discussions. Far from helping kids think for themselves, today’s artificial intelligence (AI) tools offer an irresistible cognitive shortcut they’ll likely depend on through their adult lives and careers. RIP critical thinking.

So Estonia is pioneering a better way of using ChatGPT to learn – by making it harder and retraining the model to pose more questions than answers. The effort challenges ChatGPT’s core appeal and could get the cold shoulder from OpenAI, but it could also unlock AI’s true potential in education in a way no one else has managed.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.