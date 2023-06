Put your hand up if you have looked at a credit card statement recently and spotted a charge for a subscription that you had forgotten signing up for.

You’re not alone. The number of new subscriptions per United States consumer peaked in 2022 and cancellations are now outpacing new sign-ups. But for many services, getting out can be a lot more complicated than getting in, as I discovered when I tried to end my monthly payment to Amazon’s Audible recorded books membership.