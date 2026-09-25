AI made me a better doctor. It’s made medicine students worse

I’m confident in my mastery over what doctors do – and less confident about my continued mastery of an ever-evolving universe of facts.

Current doctors-to-be may be the most adversely affected generation when it comes to AI.

I have a confession: AI is making me a better doctor. And I worry that it’s making doctors-in-training worse.

Amid our recent doom cycle about whether AI will lead to extreme societal harms, a parallel anxiety has taken hold in medicine about whether artificial intelligence will one day replace physicians. In the context of that panic, I feel a little sheepish admitting that I already use the technology in my practice all the time – especially since I harbour anxieties about what its availability means for my students and residents, and therefore for the profession at large.