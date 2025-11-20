Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

AI is accelerating a tech backlash in American classrooms

Handwritten and oral exams are making a comeback.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

From high school to university, teachers are playing defence against classroom tech that enables cheating and foments distraction.

From high school to university, teachers are playing defence against classroom tech that enables cheating and foments distraction.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

The Economist

Follow topic:

A century and a half before Apple marketed iPads to schools, in 1857, a Greek-born Harvard professor, Evangelinus Apostolides Sophocles, held a bonfire of newly introduced “blue books”, bound exam booklets for pen-and-paper tests that (to his ire) were to replace oral recitations. He lost. These booklets would torment generations of American students before yielding in turn to computerised testing.

But now the blue book is making a comeback, with booklet sales more than doubling from 2022 to 2024, according to Circana, a data firm. And oral exams appear ripe for revival, too.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.