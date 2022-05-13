AI in finance: Taming the beast

There are risks and limitations to consider as artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being deployed for various purposes in finance, including digital identity verification, trading and personalised banking

Cindy Deng Xin
Banks use AI to evaluate data from several networks in nanoseconds, identifying trends and anomalies. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
1 min ago

After two years of living with the coronavirus pandemic, we have become accustomed to more and more digital services. Waiting in line to open a bank account is fast becoming a thing of the past. We can quickly and easily open one at home with our digital identity verified by SingPass.

And, if investment is on our minds, we can now dial up to reach robo-advisers from the banks which can instantly deliver personalised advice catered to individual risk tolerance. Some services go even further to recommend a curated suite of investment products using data that gives the financial institutions a more holistic understanding of their consumers who have given access consent to "listen" to their regular digital activities.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top