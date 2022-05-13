AI in finance: Taming the beast

After two years of living with the coronavirus pandemic, we have become accustomed to more and more digital services. Waiting in line to open a bank account is fast becoming a thing of the past. We can quickly and easily open one at home with our digital identity verified by SingPass.

And, if investment is on our minds, we can now dial up to reach robo-advisers from the banks which can instantly deliver personalised advice catered to individual risk tolerance. Some services go even further to recommend a curated suite of investment products using data that gives the financial institutions a more holistic understanding of their consumers who have given access consent to "listen" to their regular digital activities.